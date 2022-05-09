Here’s the theme song of Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’

Special Correspondent May 09, 2022 16:43 IST

The theme song of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger - Saala Crossbreed channels the actor’s angry young man image for an underdog story. Called ‘Liger hunt’, the theme song traces the protagonist’s journey from being a slumdog in Mumbai to become a champion of mixed martial arts. The video unveiled to mark Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday has the actor showing off his ripped and toned physique. Liger is slated to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada; directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur’s Puri Connects. Mike Tyson makes his debut in Indian cinema with a brief role in the film while Ananya Pandey is cast as the leading lady. The song composed by Vikram Montrose has Hemachandra singing the Telugu and Tamil versions, Farhad Bhiwandiwala in Hindi, Anvar Sadath in Malayalam and Santhosh Venky in Kannada. Vijay shared the song on social media with the statement, “When you have to fight for survival from a young age.” Liger is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.



