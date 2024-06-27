‘Here’ trailer: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright journey through time in single-location epic

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright journey through time as the central couple in Robert Zemeckis’s single-perspective emotional epic, Here.

Reuniting with their Forrest Gump (1994) director, Hanks and Wright appear as de-aged versions of themselves in the first trailer for Here. The film, co-written by Eric Roth and based on Richard McGuire’s 2014 graphic novel of the same name, takes place at one location across a century. Hanks plays Richard while Wright essays the role of his teenage girlfriend and eventual wife Margaret.

In the decades-spanning film, Hanks is set to play a teenager and appear as an 80-year-old through traditional make-up and de-aging technology.

“Here is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the most relatable of human experiences,” read the synopsis. The film is described as a tale of ‘love, loss, laughter and life’.

Here is set to hit screens on November 15, 2024.