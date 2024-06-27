GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Here’ trailer: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright journey through time in single-location epic

‘Forrest Gump’ director Robert Zemeckis’s new film takes place at one location across a century

Published - June 27, 2024 12:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Here’

A still from ‘Here’

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright journey through time as the central couple in Robert Zemeckis’s single-perspective emotional epic, Here.

‘Here’ first-look reveals de-aged Tom Hanks and Robin Wright

Reuniting with their Forrest Gump (1994) director, Hanks and Wright appear as de-aged versions of themselves in the first trailer for Here. The film, co-written by Eric Roth and based on Richard McGuire’s 2014 graphic novel of the same name, takes place at one location across a century. Hanks plays Richard while Wright essays the role of his teenage girlfriend and eventual wife Margaret.

In the decades-spanning film, Hanks is set to play a teenager and appear as an 80-year-old through traditional make-up and de-aging technology.

Robin Wright to direct romance drama ‘Bingo’

Here is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the most relatable of human experiences,” read the synopsis. The film is described as a tale of ‘love, loss, laughter and life’.

Here is set to hit screens on November 15, 2024.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.