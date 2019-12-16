Cinema Movies

Here is the first glimpse of Rana Daggubati’s ‘Virata Parvam’

Rana Daggubati in the poster

Rana Daggubati in the poster   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The film directed by Venu Udugula stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead

On Saturday, Rana Daggubati unveiled the first look poster of his new film Virata Parvam, to be directed by Venu Udugula and co-starring Sai Pallavi. Backed by Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the film’s title comes with the tagline ‘revolution is an act of love’. Mahanati cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez has been roped in for this film and Rana shared on social media that he has joined the team for the shooting schedule. Rana’s last Telugu film was the NTR biopic where he played the part of Chandrababu Naidu. Director Venu Udugula’s first film Needi Naadi Oke Katha (2018) opened to critical appreciation and he’s eagerly being watched to see what he comes up with in Virata Parvam.

