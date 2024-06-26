‘Here’ first-look reveals de-aged Tom Hanks and Robin Wright

The first-look of Here revealed Tom Hanks and Robin Wight in de-aged looks. The actors appear decades younger in the stills from the highly-anticipated movie.

In Here, Hanks reunites with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis. The film is co-written by Zemeckis and Eric Roth.

Here is based on Richard McGuire’s 2014 graphic novel of the same name and it takes place at one location across a century. According to Variety, the camera never moves from a fixed position inside a home for the entire 104-minute runtime, as the viewers are treated to the stories of the people who made a home there. The central couple is played by Hanks and Wright.

Hanks plays Richard while Wright essays the role of his teenage girlfriend and eventual wife Margaret. In the decades-spanning film, Hanks is set to play a teenager and appear as an 80-year-old through traditional make-up and de-aging technology. Here is set to hit the screens on November 15, 2024.

