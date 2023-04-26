HamberMenu
Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher Season 3' teaser out now

The upcoming season will be released in two parts. The season's first five episodes will drop on June 29 and the remaining three episodes will be released on July 27

April 26, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘The Witcher Season 3’ 

Makers of the action fantasy series The Witcher unveiled the official teaser of the third season of the show on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, actor Henry Cavill dropped the teaser.

The upcoming season will be released in two parts. The season's first five episodes will drop on June 29 and the remaining three episodes will be released on July 27 . The Witcher Season 3 will stream on Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix also released this description of season three, which is based on author Andrzej Sapkowski's book series and game adaptations: "As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri (Freya Allan) into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line - or risk losing each other forever."

The upcoming season marks Cavill's last appearance on the show. Earlier in October, Cavill announced he was leaving the Netflix series and that Liam Hemsworth was taking over the role for season four. This came despite producers' original plan to keep the actor for a seven-season run.

