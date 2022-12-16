Henry Cavill to lead Amazon's 'Warhammer 40,000' series

December 16, 2022 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

The news comes a day after Cavill announced that he will not be returning as Superman for future DC films

PTI

Henry Cavill | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Hollywood star Henry Cavill has found his next big acting gig. The actor will star in the series adaptation of the miniature game Warhammer 40,000.

The news comes a day after Cavill announced that he will not be returning as Superman for future DC films. The actor also exited Netflix show The Witcher recently.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios is negotiating a deal with the game's producer Games Workshop. Cavill is attached to star and executive produce the series adaptation of the popular science-fiction fantasy.

In Warhammer 40,000, players enact battles using miniature models of warriors and fighting vehicles. It is set in the distant future, where a stagnant human civilization is threatened by hostile aliens and supernatural creatures. The models in the game are a mix of humans, aliens, and supernatural monsters, wielding futuristic weaponry and supernatural powers.

No writers or showrunners are currently attached with the project.

Cavill most recently starred in the Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2 with Millie Bobby Brown. His upcoming project is Matthew Vaughn's spy film Argylle.

