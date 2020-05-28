Movies

Henry Cavill discussing return as Superman in upcoming DC film

Henry Cavill as Superman in ‘Man of Steel’

Henry Cavill as Superman in ‘Man of Steel’   | Photo Credit: Clay Enos

The British star has appeared as the superhero in ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Superman V Batman’ and ‘Justice League’

Actor Henry Cavill is in negotiations to reprise the role of Superman/ Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics movie.

Representatives for studio Warner Bros and Cavill could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, reported Variety.

The British star first appeared as the superhero in 2013’s “Man of Steel”, and later reprised his role in “Superman V Batman” and “Justice League”. All three films were directed by Zack Snyder.

The development about Cavill’s return comes days after Snyder recently announced the long-rumoured ‘Snyder Cut’ of “Justice League” for HBO Max.

But according to an insider, the actor would not be gearing up for the director’s cut.

It would, in fact, be a cameo in one of DC’s upcoming films, which include “Aquaman 2”, “The Suicide Squad” and “The Batman“.

In the December 2019 cover story with Men’s Health magazine, Cavill said he had “not given up on the role“.

“The cape is in the closet. It’s still mine,” he revealed.

“I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into,” he added.

Cavill’s most recent big-screen outing was 2018’s “Mission: Impossible - Fallout” alongside franchise veteran Tom Cruise.

The actor made his streaming debut with 2019 Netflix fantasy drama “The Witcher”.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 12:09:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/henry-cavill-discussing-return-as-superman-in-upcoming-dc-film/article31692750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY