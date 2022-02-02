Homemaker-turned-director Hena Chandran’s short film ‘Kochurani’ goes viral

02 February 2022 16:17 IST

The 13-minute Malayalam film details a young woman’s reaction to chauvinistic men in her husband’s house

In a fit of rage, the man of the house snatched the remote of the television and smashed it on the ground. Hena Chandran, who had witnessed the incident at an acquaintance’s home a decade ago, indignantly remembers how the wife quietly swept away the remains of the remote and admonished her young children for playing with the remote and irritating their father.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The homemaker turned her anger and angst at the man’s childish outburst into a short story, ‘Kochurani’, which she included in her blog 12 years ago.

Advertising

Advertising

In April 2021, the 46-year-old turned director with Kochurani. Uploaded on YouTube on January 19, 2022, the film has garnered 670 K views (and counting).

Standing up against patriarchy

Thrilled by the reactions, Hena, based in Irinjalakuda, says: “The film is about a young woman’s reaction to the patriarchal behaviour in her in-laws’ house. Kochurani is appalled when she sees her mother-in-law and sister-in-law condoning the drunkenness, tantrums and irrational rage of the men in the house. When Kochurani decides to mimic the men’s fits of anger, all hell breaks loose.”

Hena wonders why many women put up with such behaviour from men of all ages. “Women get angry but rarely do they express themselves in such destructive ways. Rarer still would be society condoning such behaviour from a woman. I imagined how it would be if women were to throw such tantrums.”

Hena Chandran, director and scenarist of short film ‘Kochurani’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Many viewers told her they enjoyed the way Kochurani tackled her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law. Hena is pleased that the film has led to discussions about patriarchy’s different forms in households. “I am happy that my son’s friends, all in their twenties, also identified with the film. They discussed how they had seen so many households like Kochurani’s husband’s house.”

It was when her friend Umesh Vallikunnu read the story and told her that it had all the material for a short film if she developed it further, that Hena wrote a rough script. Hena forgot about it till 2020, when she participated in a contest conducted by Budget Lab Productions in Kochi. Her script went on become one of the finalists and won a consolation prize.

That motivated Hena to think of directing the film herself. Although there was a fund crunch, Qatar-based Manikandan, one of her collegemates from Christ College, Irinjalakuda, gave her ₹1 lakh to make the film.

In April 2021, as soon as there was a relaxation in lockdown curbs, Hena began the shoot at her house. Her family and friends pitched in to help her in front of and behind the camera.

A working still from short film ‘Kochurani’, directed by debutant director Hena Chandran | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

While her son, Adithya Patel, edited the film, her daughter, Athira Patel, played Kochurani. Hena’s sister-in-law, Priya V, and her uncle, Aniyan Mangalssery, donned key roles in the film while the docile mother-in-law was enacted by actor Jolly Chirayath. “All of them are thrilled with the film’s success,” says Hena.

Nevertheless, Hena says it is a bitter-sweet success as a theme written more than 10 years ago about patriarchy still resonates with viewers.

This is not the first of Hena’s screenplay to go viral. In 2020, she had scripted the story of Centrifugal, directed by Adithya that garnered a lot of attention. The minimalistic one-minute film depicted the shackles that society places on a girl child from the time she is born.

And now Hena is working on the script of her first feature film. Watch this space for details.