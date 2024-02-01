ADVERTISEMENT

Hemanth M Rao on next with Shivarajkumar: It’s going to be one of the biggest films of 2025

February 01, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ director Hemanth M Rao will direct Kannada star Shivarajkumar in his next, a film to be bankrolled by debutant producer Vaishak J Gowda

The Hindu Bureau

Producer Vaishak J Gowda, actor Shivarajkumar and director Hemanth M Rao. | Photo Credit: @hemanthmrao11/X

Hemanth M Rao, riding high on the success of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films(Side A and Side B), is set to direct Shivarajkumar in his next project. The movie will be bankrolled by first-time producer Dr Vaishak J Gowda.

Vaishak, a doctor by profession, has turned producer due to his passion for films, said Hemanth. “He has plans to produce two movies a year under his banner Vaishak J Films.”

Hemanth added that it was Vaishak who pitched the idea of making a movie with Shivarajkumar. “Vaishak is a huge fan of Shivanna. He loved my Kavaludaari as well. In fact, he liked all my films,” said Hemanth.

The filmmaker said the upcoming movie will be an action drama. “I wrote the script after the filming of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. Shivanna loved the concept,” he said. “It’s difficult to do a movie for him (Shivarajkumar) because he has done over 120 films. He has portrayed diverse characters. But I can promise that the movie will show Shivanna in a new avatar.”

Talking about the scale of the movie, Hemanth said, “The movie will be mounted on a huge scale. This will be one of the biggest films of 2025.” The movie is set to go on floors soon.

