Hema Committee report impact: Members from Kannada film industry push for probe against sexual harassment faced by women

Two weeks after the K Hema Committee report sent shockwaves across several Indian film industries, artistes from the Kannada film industry (KFI) have responded to the ongoing issue. After actor Sruthi Hariharan demanded a panel in Sandalwood similar to that of Hema Committee, members of Film Industry For Rights and Equality (FIRE) have asked the Karnataka government to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge to study and report on issues faced by women, including sexual harassment in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

FIRE was formed during the #MeToo wave in 2018 when Sruthi accused actor Arjun Sarja of sexual harassment. A not-for-profit organisation under the Societies Act to tackle sexual harassment and casting couch in the industry, FIRE is led by filmmaker Kavita Lankesh, president of the panel. Actor Chetan Ahimsa serves as the secretary.

On Wednesday (September 04, 2024), FIRE submitted a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding “comprehensive measures needed to create a safe and equitable working environment for all women in the industry.” The 153-member panel includes prominent names such as actors Sudeep, Ramya, Kishore, Vinay Rajkumar, Sruthi Hariharan, Shraddha Srinath, Pooja Gandhi, Aindrita Ray, Diganth Manchale, Chaitra J Achar, Samyukta Hegde and filmmakers B Suresha, Mansore, Jayatheertha, K M Chaitanya and Pawan Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Women have faced harassment in the film industry from time immemorial,” said Kavitha. “Those who were not cooperative to the whims and fancies of influential people were thrown out of the industry. Women who question injustice face the danger of losing opportunities. That’s what happened with Sruthi as well,” she said.

Three years after her complaint against Arjun Sarja, the investigation was closed by the police due to ‘lack of evidence’. “Women have complained in the past, but industry bigwigs have quietened them down. Some female artistes get into legal battles that get dragged for ages, and their careers take a hit,” said Kavitha.

FIRE called for a “thorough investigation into the systematic issues faced by women in KFI, including sexual harassment.” The body also asked for the “development of policies to ensure a healthy and equitable work environment for women in the industry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter said, “We propose a retired judge of the High Court or Supreme Court who has demonstrated a strong commitment to gender justice over her/his years of service be appointed to head the committee.” FIRE sought immediate action from the government on the issues faced by women in the film industry.

ALSO READ:Now, Telugu film industry women seek release of 2022 report on harassment

Misuse of power

Allegations of sexual harassment by several women have rocked the Malayalam film industry. Noted artistes from the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries have reacted to the controversy, stressing the need for a safer work environment for female artistes. Cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, who has worked predominantly in the Kannada film industry, spoke about how people in power misuse their position.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even though I have always worked in a professional film set with the availability of all basic needs for women, one can’t deny the fact that there is a big harassment factor when it comes to actresses and junior artistes,” said Preetha, a member of FIRE. “Most of them in the industry know how production executives treat actresses and where the mistakes happen. People in positions of power exploit those daily wage labourers in the film industry. We must have zero tolerance towards unfair expectations from women,” she opined.

Elephant in the room

Author and screenwriter Sandhya Rani said the harassment faced by women in the film industry was a known truth. “It was the elephant in the room. Only after the Hema Committee report has there been an open discussion on the problem,” she offered.

“Women in the film industry are vulnerable because a film set doesn’t function with fixed timing and guidelines. Men in strong positions make rules that work in their favour even if they cross the line. That’s why you see those accused continuing to receive work while those who question them get sidelined by the industry,” she added.

It’s important to treat everyone equally on a film set, said Kavitha. “I have heard stories of women asked to work for long hours even during their periods. How you treat women and junior artistes defines how safe your film set is.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.