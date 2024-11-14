ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hello Mummy’ trailer: The spirit of Aishwarya Lekshmi’s mother haunts Sharaf U Dheen in this horror comedy

Published - November 14, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Written by Sanjo Joseph of ‘Falimy’ fame, the film is directed by debutant Vaishakh Elans

The Hindu Bureau

Sharaf U Dheen and Aishwarya Lekshmi in a still from ‘Hello Mummy’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The trailer of Hello Mummy, the upcoming Malayalam horror-comedy starring Sharaf U Dheen and Aishwarya Lekshmi, was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). Written by Sanjo Joseph of Falimy fame, the film is directed by debutant Vaishakh Elans.

In the trailer, we see Sharaf’s character, Bony, encounter a spooky issue that is straight out of a nightmare — he has to live with the ghost of his better half’s (Aishwarya Lekshmi) mother, an arrangement that turns scary whenever a tiff arises between the couple.

Notably, Hello Mummy has Hindi actor Sunny Hinduja, known for his work in films and series like Aspirants, The Family Man, and The Railway Men, making his Malayalam debut. The cast of the film also features Aju Varghese, Jagadish, Johny Antony and Bindhu Panicker.

With music scored by Jakes Bejoy, the film has cinematography by Praveen Kumar and editing by Chaman Chacko. Jomin Mathew, Aibin Thomas and Rahul ES produce the film under their Hangover Films and A&HS production banners.

Most Popular

