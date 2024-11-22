‘Hello Mummy’ movie review: Sharaf U Dheen carries this breezy horror-comedy, which lags in parts

Three-fourths of Hello Mummy is entertaining; the rest would be a test of patience for some folks. Vaishakh Elans gets carried away like many debutant directors. There are occasions when the script lags, and some plot lines do not tie up neatly, but it is forgivable because the entertaining part makes up for the flaws. Moreover, the film is a fresh take!

Written by Sanjo Thomas, one of the co-writers of Falimy, the film pivots on a newly wed couple, Boney and Stephy (Sharaf U Dheen and Aishwarya Lekshmi), the ghost of Stephy’s mother, and what happens when Boney lands up in the house where his wife and father-in-law live. A horror-comedy, the film has elements of fantasy, demanding suspension of disbelief towards the end.

Gracy is Stephy’s dead mother, the ‘ghost’ who lives with her daughter and husband, Samuel (Jagadish). There are two parallel tracks - Boney and Stephy’s life and the ‘dark forces’ seeking Gracy’s soul/spirit, which is supposedly very powerful. While the first half is devoted to the former, the second half gets dark with the struggle for the soul.

Boney is a worthless college dropout and spoilt son of a wealthy father, Johny Antony. He does not want to get married, but his family believes marriage would sort him out (like most Indian parents). Who better than his brother-in-law, Thomson (Adhri Jose), who runs a matrimonial service, to find a ‘suitable’ match?

Enter Stephy, an academically inclined woman and aspiring research scholar, who, Thomson convinces Boney, will reject him, much to his delight. But Boney falls in love, and they get married, giving us the When Rocky Met Rani vibes. After marriage, literally and metaphorically, all hell breaks loose for Boney.

No spoilers…except that this is where the action unfolds. Suffice it to say that Gracy, an obsessive ghost, does not like her son-in-law because, like all mothers, ghost or not, she wants what is best for her daughter, and Boney is far from it.

The encounters between Boney and Gracy are outright hilarious. The theatre reverberated with almost the kind of laughter that Romancham elicited. That said, the comedy devolves into slapstick and feels forced in some scenes.

For instance, when Boney comes to his house with Stephy after the marriage ceremony, her mother ‘accompanies’ her. The dogs at the house see the ghost and start howling, but the comedy doesn’t work.However, scenes like when the mother ‘shows up’ on the couple’s first night together or when one of Boney’s friends attempts to snatch Stephy’s bag, are hilarious.

It is good to see Sharaf back doing comedy. The versatile actor is blessed with a great timing and a very mobile face that conveys the expressions of someone at the receiving end of the temper tantrums of the ghost. He carries the film effortlessly, ably supported by Jagadish, Johny Antony, Adhri Jose, and Joemon Jyothir. While Bindu Panicker’s role is relevant to the plot, one can’t help but wonder about the role of Aju Varghese’s character. Why is he there? There is a gangster who shows up with his henchmen a couple of times, but we aren’t sure about the reason behind it.

It has been a while since one saw Aishwarya Lekshmi in a Malayalam film since King of Kotha. Her character Stephy could have been written better, but Aishwarya gives her best to the role. With Aishwarya having less scope to perform, Hello Mummy is Sharaf’s film all the way!

Hindi actor Sunny Hinduja (The Family Man, Bhaukaal, The Railway Men), leader of the dark forces, answers to a soul-seeking ‘evil’ presence in the netherworld. Remember the soul-sucking Dementors in the Harry Potter books? We see Sunny when the film opens and in the climax, which is too long drawn out. The climax lacks cohesion with the rest of the story. Though episodic, the first half and some portions after the interval are entertaining enough without this horror-meets-melodrama twist.

The verdict? The film is not intellect-stimulating, nor is it gory. It is the kind of breezy film you can watch as a family. If we can forgive Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, then say, Hello Mummy.