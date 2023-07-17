HamberMenu
Helen Mirren’s ‘Golda’ gets an Indian release date 

Written by Nicholas Martin, ‘Golda’ will be released by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Picture in India

July 17, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Helen Mirren poses for photographers at the premiere for the film ‘Golda’ during the International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’, in Berlin, Germany

Helen Mirren poses for photographers at the premiere for the film ‘Golda’ during the International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’, in Berlin, Germany | Photo Credit: Joel C Ryan

We had previously reported that Helen Mirren is starring in a film titled Goldawhich premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. It’s now known that the film is all set to be released in India. 

Berlinale 2023 | From ‘Golda’ to ‘The Fabelmans’ to ‘Blackberry,’ the films at Berlin festival blur the lines between fiction and reality

A statement from Lionsgate read. “Following the heart-wrenching Israeli War of 1973, Lionsgate brings to you the gripping tale of Golda as she navigates through the hardships of being a leader in a time of tragedy. Taking a deep dive into one of the most pivotal years of Israel’s history, Golda showcases the personal and professional struggles of the country’s highly controversial and only female leader. Starring Helen Mirren (who won an Oscar for her performance in The Queen) as Golda Meir, the Iron Lady of Israel, the film is set to make its theatrical release in India on September 1.”

The film, directed by Guy Nattiv, also stars Camille Cottin, Ellie Piercy, and Liev Schreiber. Speaking about Israel’s only female prime minister, Golda Meir, Nattiv says, “She will always be connected to the failure of the Yom Kippur War. Golda was the wrong person, in the wrong place, at the wrong time. She didn’t want to be a Prime Minister, but she had to take the job because no one else wanted it at that time. They pushed her to be a Prime Minister and then she was thrown into this mayhem and trying to deal with the mess. Israelis are so conflicted about her character. Now, if you look outside of Israel, and Jews outside of Israel, they see more of the romantic story of Golda who came from Milwaukee to Israel when she was a young woman, full of Zionism and a hope to help the country. She was the Iron Lady of Israel and, like Margaret Thatcher, there are some people who love her and some people who hate her.”

Written by Nicholas Martin, Golda will be released by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Picture in India on September 1.

