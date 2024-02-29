‘Heeramandi’ to ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Netflix India reveals slate for 2024

February 29, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

Netflix India unveiled its content slate for 2024 at the maiden ‘Next on Netflix’ event in Mumbai on Thursday.

The platform has a robust line-up of 22 India original titles this year, including 8 films, 9 fiction shows (a mix of new and returning series) and 5 non-scripted offerings.

Some of the biggest titles coming to Netflix in 2024 include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand streaming debut series Heeramandi, Anubhav Sinha’s action dramaIC814 The Kandahar Hijack, Imtiaz Ali’s musician biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, the sequel to Taapsee Pannu-led crime thriller Hasseen Dillruba and more.

Non-fiction titles include a documentary on Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, a new comedy show fronted by Kapil Sharma, Nisha Pahuja’s Oscar-nominated documentary feature To Kill A Tiger and others.

Here is the list of all titles -

Films

Amar Singh Chamkila, a biopic of the slain Punjabi singer from the 1980s, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra

Do Patti, a thriller drama starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon

Murder Mubarak, a mystery thriller helmed by Homi Adajania

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a sequel to Hasseen Dillruba (2021) featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal

Maharaj, a legal epic set in 19th century India and starring debutant Junaid Khan

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, a Mumbai-set heist thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey

Vijay 69, starring Anupam Kher as a sexagenarian who participates in a triathlon

Wild Wild Punjab, a comedy produced by Luv Ranjan, about a group of drunk boys decide to avenge a friend’s breakup by crashing his ex’s wedding

Shows

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, an epic saga of betrayal and love set in the world of courtesans in pre-Independence India

Dabba Cartel, a crime series about five ordinary women who begin distributing drugs through a ‘dabba’ delivery business

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a thriller series directed by Anubhav Sinha, about the infamous hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight IC 814 on On 24 December, 1999

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, helmed by Neeraj Pandey, about two honest cops in Kolkata in 2003 who go after a dreaded don

Kota Factory Season 3, continuing the story of Jeetu Bhaiya and his ITT-aspirant students

Mandala Murders, a detective mystery series fronted by Vaani Kapoor and produced by YRF Entertainment

Mismatched Season 3, featuring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf as lovers Rishi and Dimple as they navigate a new city

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, the next instalment in the romantic noir drama drama featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh and Shweta Tripathi

Maamla Legal Hai, a courtroom comedy headlined by Ravi Kishan

Non-Scripted

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Greatest Rivalry - India vs Pakistan

To Kill a Tiger

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

