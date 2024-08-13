GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Heeramandi’ star Taha Shah Badussha to feature in three Ramesh Sippy films

The first of the three films will be directed by Rohan Sippy

Published - August 13, 2024 11:18 am IST

ANI
Taha Shah Badussha as Tajdar in’ Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’

Taha Shah Badussha as Tajdar in’ Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ | Photo Credit: Megha Chattani / Netflix

Actor Taha Shah Badussha has been on a roll since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and now as per the latest buzz, the actor has signed a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

The first of the three films will be directed by Rohan Sippy, who directed Bluffmaster, Dum Maaro Dum, and Nautanki Saala and served as showrunner on Aranyak.

Interviewing the cast of ‘Heeramandi’: ‘There was life in every object’

On collaborating with Taha, Rohan in a press note said, “Taha brings a unique energy and presence to the screen. I have watched him in Taj and Heeramandi and his commitment to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences is commendable.”

Badussha said it is an honour to sign a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment and “it’s an absolute dream to work in a film directed by Rohan Sippy.”

“This opportunity is truly humbling and I’m looking forward to contributing my best to this film. I’m deeply grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me.”

Prior to Heeramandi, Taha acted in projects like Barkhaa (2015), Baar Baar Dekho (2016), Ranchi Diaries (2017), and Gippi.

