ADVERTISEMENT

‘Heeramandi’ first look: Sanjay Leela Bhansali teases a star-studded drama

February 01, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh

The Hindu Bureau

Cast of ‘Heeramandi’  | Photo Credit: @NetflixIndiaOfficial/YouTube

The first look video of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has been released by Netflix. Featuring a star-studded cast, the first look video gives a glimpse of the actors without revealing much on this “saga of love, power, revenge and freedom.”

ALSO READ
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’: First look of Netflix period drama revealed
ALSO READ
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ted Sarandos on the ambition and world of ‘Heeramandi’

A statement from the makers read, “In the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test. Hailed as the grandest and most-awaited series of the year, the creative visionary, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to unveil his 14-year passion project in collaboration with Netflix, to global audiences.”

Bankrolled by Bhansali Productions, the series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will stream on Netflix later this year. 

Watch the video here:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US