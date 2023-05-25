‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 first look: Nick and Charlie go to the City of Love

May 25, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Netflix has unveiled the first look images of the upcoming second season of its hit romantic drama Heartstopper. Headlined by Kit Connor and Joe Locke, the new season premieres on the streaming platform on August 3.

Written and created by Alice Oseman, who adapted the story from her graphic novel of the same name, the first season followed the story of a romance that blossoms between schoolmates Charlie (Locke) and Nick (Connor). The first season was lauded unanimously by audiences for its light-hearted, empathetic portrayal of queer kids, queer love, and teen angst. The new season will show how the two navigate the waters of their new relationship.

The first-look images released today feature Nick and Charlie, Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara (Corinna Brown), Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao). We also get a glimpse of the big Paris school trip that will bring about new changes to the interpersonal dynamics of our favourite lead characters.

Here's your first official look at Heartstopper Season 2 🍂 pic.twitter.com/QAeElRUN9Z — Netflix (@netflix) May 24, 2023

The second season of Heartstopper also stars Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Olivia Colman. Notably, Netflix has renewed the series for a third season as well.

Euros Lyn serves as the director of the series. Alongside Oseman, Walkers and Lyn, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman serve as executive producers.