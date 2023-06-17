ADVERTISEMENT

‘Heart of Stone’: Poster of spy thriller starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan out

June 17, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

‘Heart of Stone’is directed by Tom Harper, and will be available on Netflix from August 11

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Heart of Stone’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Netflix unveiled a poster of the spy action thriller Heart of Stone. The poster offers a tantalizing glimpse of Gal Gadot. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Netflix on August 11. Heart of Stone also features Bollywood star Alia Bhat in the role of a hacker.

ALSO READ
Alia Bhatt features in Gucci campaign video with Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek and others

In the film, Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

ALSO READ:Margot Robbie on Gal Gadot’s ‘Barbie energy’ and why Barbie is sexualised

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Heart of Stone is directed by Tom Harper. Grega Rucka and Allison Schroeder have written the film. Apart from Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt, the cast includes Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US