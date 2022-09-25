‘Heart of Stone’: First-look teaser of Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt starrer released by Netflix

Directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the film releases on the platform in 2023

The Hindu Bureau
September 25, 2022 17:39 IST

Stills from the teaser | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix unveiled a first-look teaser of its upcoming actioner Heart of Stone during its global fan event Tudum. The spy thriller, headlined by Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, also features Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role that marks her Hollywood debut.

The teaser video shows selected footage and behind-the-scene moments from the film. In the video, while speaking about the film, Alia says, “It has these characters that you connect with and feel for.”

Gadot, on the other hand, calls the film “a super grounded, raw action thriller.” “We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic so people can feel the pain,” she adds. “There’s so much going on (in the film), and it’s so big scale,” points out Dornan.

Heart of Stone is directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The film also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.

According to the official logline, the film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset. “She lives off the adrenaline. She’s addicted to it,” says Gadot, about her character, in the teaser. Though it is known that Alia plays a key character named Keya Dhawan, other details remain under wraps.

The film is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gadot and Jaron Varsano’s Pilot Wave banner. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers.

Heart of Stone will premiere on Netflix in 2023.

