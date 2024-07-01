ADVERTISEMENT

‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’: AR Rahman-backed documentary to premiere at IFFM 2024

Published - July 01, 2024 03:54 pm IST

Directed by Rohit Gupta, ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ is a musical documentary exploring the sonic heritage and cultural traditions of Nagaland

The Hindu Bureau

A poster for ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’

Following its announcement at the Cannes Film Festival in May, AR Rahman-produced documentary Headhunting to Beatboxing will have its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. The film will be competing for the best documentary film award at the festival.

Directed by Rohit Gupta, Headhunting to Beatboxing explores the sonic heritage of Nagaland, tracing ‘the evolution of music across cultures, tribes and generations’, from the ancient traditions of headhunting tribes to the musical renaissance in the state.

The film marks Rahman’s second major foray as producer. His earlier production, the musical feature 99 Songs, which he also wrote, premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in 2019.

On Headhunting to Beatboxing premiering at IFFM, Rahman said in a statement, “The film is very special to us, as it throws light on the beautiful state of Nagaland and highlights the rich cultural and musical history it contains. Rohit and I are looking forward to the premiere and showcasing it to the audiences in Melbourne.”

