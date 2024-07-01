GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’: AR Rahman-backed documentary to premiere at IFFM 2024

Directed by Rohit Gupta, ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ is a musical documentary exploring the sonic heritage and cultural traditions of Nagaland

Published - July 01, 2024 03:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’

A poster for ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’

Following its announcement at the Cannes Film Festival in May, AR Rahman-produced documentary Headhunting to Beatboxing will have its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. The film will be competing for the best documentary film award at the festival.

Prabhu Deva’s film with AR Rahman titled ‘Moon Walk’

Directed by Rohit Gupta, Headhunting to Beatboxing explores the sonic heritage of Nagaland, tracing ‘the evolution of music across cultures, tribes and generations’, from the ancient traditions of headhunting tribes to the musical renaissance in the state.

The film marks Rahman’s second major foray as producer. His earlier production, the musical feature 99 Songs, which he also wrote, premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in 2019.

Imtiaz Ali has reinvented himself with ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: AR Rahman

On Headhunting to Beatboxing premiering at IFFM, Rahman said in a statement, “The film is very special to us, as it throws light on the beautiful state of Nagaland and highlights the rich cultural and musical history it contains. Rohit and I are looking forward to the premiere and showcasing it to the audiences in Melbourne.”

The 15th edition of IFFM will run from August 15 to August 25 in Melbourne, Australia. The festival celebrating Indian cinema is presented by the Government of Victoria, the executive branch of the Australian state of Victoria.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.