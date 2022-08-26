He reigns on the small screen

KS Ramji | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Turn to any Kannada channel and you will see a serial that has the mark of KS Ramji. He has directed Nagakannike, Puttagowri Maduve, Akka, Bangari, Om Shakthi Om Shanthi, Naagini 2, Geetha, and Ranganayaki to name a few. Currently three of his serials — Ramachari, Geetha and Mangala Gowri Maduve — are streaming.

While there are actors and directors who are averse to the demands of television, Ramji looks at the need to have a new plot every week and long-form television as a welcome challenge. “To sustain the interest of the audience, without repeating yourself is what keeps me hooked to directing serials. I also look at it as a part of my job, and try to understand people and their thinking while creating characters and my story line.”

In the past two years, streaming platforms have emerged as a tough competitor, says Ramji. “While all sorts of genres thrive on OTT platforms, television, which forms the bulk of my work, is driven by emotions.”

Ramji started as a theatre artiste. He came to the Kannada film industry with the dream of directing films. “I realised doors were opening for me in the world of the small screen and decided to plunge right into it. Why should I go knocking on doors for one cinema when the channels open many doors for me?”

Television has given him ample opportunity to realise his dream of telling a simple story says Ramji. “It keeps me busy through the year.” The director hails from Kolar and has worked with theatre groups such as Samudaya and Senha Samuha and has worked extensively with the late theatre personality CG Krishnamurthy.

Despite his shows running simultaneously, Ramji is confident that the plots and emotions do not get mixed up. “The overlapping of emotions or storyline does not happen as each character has his/her own, time and place.”

Ramji is involved in the audition process for all his shows. “The idea is to find new faces and talent. That not only brings in fresh talent on screen, but also gives me the honour of teaching acting, which I enjoy a lot too.”