2023 HCA Film Awards: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' wins four trophies

February 25, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

‘RRR’ won Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Stunts and Best Original Song at the awards

PTI

Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli accept the Best International Film award for ‘RRR’ | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster RRR has lifted four trophies at the 2023 Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards, including best international film and best action film.

At the award ceremony, organised by Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) and held at Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on Friday night, the film also took home the award for best stunts, while its Oscar-nominated track Naatu Naatu won the best original song trophy.

Rajamouli accepted the award for best stunts and in his speech, the filmmaker praised the film's team for putting their best foot forward. "In the innumerable action shots in the whole film, there were hardly 2-3 shots where we used body doubles. The actors performed each and every stunt. They are wonderful guys. It is the combined effort of the whole team. I thank my whole team for this. We have put in 320 days of hard work to make this film, most of which were taken by the stunts," the director said.

He said the recognition means a lot, not just to him, but to the Indian film industry. "Hope, we have these wings to fly further. Lastly to my country itself, a land of wonderful stories, Bharat. Mera Bharat mahaan. Jai Hind," Rajamouli said.

RRR is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

The movie has so far won a Golden Globe for best original song for Naatu Naatu as well as two Critics Choice Awards -- best foreign language film and best song for Naatu Naatu. The track is also nominated for best original song at the 2023 Oscars. The film's music composer MM Keeravaani collected the trophy for best original song.

Lead star Charan accompanied Rajamouli to accept the award for best international film. "Thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response. So we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all," the actor said.

RRR also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The period action was released worldwide in 2022 and collected over Rs 1,200 crore in reported earnings.

