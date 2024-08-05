HBO unveils first look at ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3; Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more feature

HBO’s streaming platform Max on Monday unveiled a first look at the upcoming third season of the black comedy series, The White Lotus. The footage was part of the special preview teaser released ahead of the premiere of the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale episode.

The footage showed glimpses of the characters played by newcomers Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola. Also featured in the reel was returning season 1 star Natasha Rothwell.

New luxuries await you in Thailand.



Season 3 of the @HBO Original Series #TheWhiteLotus is coming soon to Max. pic.twitter.com/6f25m4MI5f — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 5, 2024

The teaser also confirms that the upcoming season will take place in a White Lotus resort in Thailand. The White Lotus premiered on HBO in 2021. The first season, set in Hawaii, earned 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, including best limited or anthology series. The second season, which premiered in December 2022 and was set in Sicily, received 23 Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series, and won five prizes.

Meanwhile, the cast of the upcoming season also includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Michelle Monaghan, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravicius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, and Aimee Lou Wood. BLACKPINK’s Lalisa Manobal a.k.a Lisa is also set to feature in a role.

The White Lotus is created, executive produced and directed by Mike White. David Bernad and Mark Kamine are also executive producers.

Other titles in Max teaser

Meanwhile, other titles teased in the Max trailer for its upcoming shows in the 2024 and 2025 slate are: The Penguin, The Batman spin-off series coming out on September 19; Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series to the Dune saga releasing in November; Season 3 of Industry, starring Myha’la, Kit Harrington, and Sarah Goldberg, releasing on August 11; Hard Knocks: Training Camp with Chicago Bears, a five-part docu-series releasing on August 6; the fourth season of My Brilliant Friend, releasing on September 9; Chimp Crazy, a docu-series releasing on August 18; part 2 of the documentary, Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos; Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci’s superhero movie-making comedy The Franchise; the third season ofThe Sex Lives of College Girls; animated series Creature Commandos; and animated superhero series, Harley Quinn, releasing in November.

Meanwhile, the teaser also showed a glimpse of its slate for 2025, which includes a new season of The Last of Us,And Just Like That. and The Gilded Age. New titles set to release in 2025 include Duster, The Pitt, It: Welcome To Derry, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.