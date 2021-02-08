Movies

HBO to release four-part docuseries on Woody Allen allegations

Woody Allen   | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

HBO has announced a documentary on filmmaker Woody Allen that will look into the story behind the sexual abuse allegations against him involving his daughter Dylan Farrow.

Titled “Allen v Farrow”, the four-part documentary hails from investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, HBO said in a statement.

It will premiere on HBO on February 21.

The documentary has been meticulously pieced together through intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes.

It will also feature in-depth interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators,experts and other first-hand eyewitnesses – many of them speaking publicly about the events for the first time. Dick, Ziering and Herdy are known for films such as “The Hunting Ground” and “On the Record”, which explored longstanding allegations of sexual assault against the hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

“Allen v Farrow” has been directed by Dick and Ziering with Herdy producing it alongside Jamie Rogers.

The series is presented by HBO Documentary Films in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production.

In the recent years, Allen has been a subject of discussion over the resurfacing of the sexual assault allegations against him by his step-daughter Dylan Farrow.

The accusations, which Allen has repeatedly denied, caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo uprising.

