HBO to adapt Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between The World And Me’

HBO has announced a special based on author Ta-Nehisi Coates’ award-winning book Between the World and Me.

The announcement was made by Casey Bloys, President, HBO Programming, in a statement posted on WarnerMedia’s website.

“Ta-Nehisi’s book is a modern literary classic that provides an essential message for our times. We are tremendously proud to bring this incredibly important event to our audiences,” Bloys said.

Kamilah Forbes is set to direct, with Coates and Susan Kelechi Watson executive producing, and Roger Ross Williams producing.

The book is written in the style of a letter to Coates’ teenage son, telling stories of Coates’ experiences growing up in Baltimore’s inner city, his growing fear of daily violence against the Black community and his notion that the structure of American society supports white supremacy.

It was adapted and staged by the Apollo Theater in 2018.

The HBO special will combine elements of the previous production, including powerful readings from Coates’ book.