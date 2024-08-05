HBO teases ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ in Max 2024 teaser

HBO has unveiled a first look at A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a prequel series to Game of Thrones separate from House of the Dragon. The footage was part of the special preview teaser released by HBO ahead of the premiere of the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale episode.

The teaser shows glimpses of actor Peter Claffey playing Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansel as Egg. The upcoming series, based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novels, in particular the 160-page novella The Hedge Knight, focuses on the characters Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Aegon Targaryen a.k.a Egg.

A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends,” reads a logline as reported by Variety.

Director Owen Harris, recognized for his work on Black Mirror, is helming the series. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has Martin and Ira Parker as writers and a formidable lineup of executive producers including Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis.

Other titles in Max teaser

Meanwhile, other titles teased in the Max trailer for its upcoming shows in the 2024 and 2025 slate are: The Penguin, The Batman spin-off series coming out on September 19; Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series to the Dune saga releasing in November; Season 3 of Industry, starring Myha’la, Kit Harrington, and Sarah Goldberg, releasing on August 11; Hard Knocks: Training Camp with Chicago Bears, a five-part docu-series releasing on August 6; the fourth season of My Brilliant Friend, releasing on September 9; Chimp Crazy, a docu-series releasing on August 18; part 2 of the documentary, Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos; Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci’s superhero movie-making comedy The Franchise; the third season ofThe Sex Lives of College Girls; animated series Creature Commandos; and animated superhero series, Harley Quinn, releasing in November.

Meanwhile, the teaser also showed a glimpse of its slate for 2025, which includes a new season of The Last of Us,And Just Like That. and The Gilded Age. New titles set to release in 2025 include Duster, The Pitt, and It: Welcome To Derry.

