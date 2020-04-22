HBO Max sets official launch date on May 27

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming service, is set to debut on May 27, the company has announced.

According to Deadline, HBO Max is priced at USD 14.99 a month and consumers will eventually have access to around 10,000 hours of content.

HBO Max will be available online and via a number of platforms including Charter Communications and YouTube’s TV MVPD service.

The service’s opening slate includes Anna Kendrick-starrer “Love Life”, documentary feature “On The Record”, non-scripted series “Legendary” and “Craftopia” and children series such as “Looney Tunes Cartoons” and “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo”.

HBO Max will open its popular library with titles like “Friends”, “South Park” and “The Big Bang Theory”, while also offering original series such as “Gossip Girl” reboot, Kaley Cuoco’s “The Flight Attendant” and “Tokyo Vice”, featuring Ansel Elgort.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that JJ Abrams was working on three shows for the service, namely “Overlook”, set in Stephen King’s “The Shining” world, a DC “Justice League Dark” show and period drama called “Duster“.

But the non-scripted “Friends” reunion special, a major hook for the fans of the 1990s NBC sitcom, won’t be ready in time for launch due to the production shutdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read ‘Friends’ cast launches contest for fans to attend their reunion special

Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, said the team was excited to bring HBO Max to the audience.

“Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none.

“I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO,” Greenblatt said.

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president, TNT, TBS, and truTV, said the streamer has a distinctive voice.

“Our team has meticulously selected a world class library catalogue and collaborated with top creators across all genres to offer a monthly cadence of original series and movies that we will program and promote for cultural impact,” Reilly added.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said she can’t wait for the service to be launched.

“It is thrilling to be approaching the launch of HBO Max so we can finally share the first wave of content our teams have been developing in partnership with a group of unparalleled creators.

“The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come,” Aubrey added.