HBO Max orders ‘It’ prequel series ‘Welcome to Derry’

February 24, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

Andy Muschietti will develop the series alongside Barbara Muschietti, who produced the movies, and Jason Fuchs who co-wrote ‘Wonder Woman’

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘It: Chapter 2’ | Photo Credit: @Warner Bros. Pictures/Youtube

HBO Max has announced that an It prequel series, tentatively titled Welcome to Derry, is in the works. It has also been confirmed that Andy Muschietti, who directed both It and It: Chapter Two, will return to direct multiple episodes of the series.

Muschietti will develop Welcome to Derry alongside Barbara Muschietti, who produced the movies, and Jason Fuchs who co-wrote Wonder Woman. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as showrunners.

While the creative details on the series are scarce, it’s known that the series will be a prequel to It films which were based on Stephen King’s famous horror novel It.

In a statement released by the makers, Muschiettis said, “As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces. It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humour, humanity and horror.”

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara,” King said. “Red balloons all around!”

