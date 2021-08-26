HBO Max orders ‘Full Circle’ limited series from Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon

26 August 2021 14:34 IST

The duo most recently worked with the streamer for original movie ‘No Sudden Move’

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon are reteaming for yet another project for streamer HBO Max.

The duo, who most recently worked with the streamer for original movie “No Sudden Move”, have set limited series “Full Circle” at HBO Max.

According to a press release by HBO Max’s parent company WarnerMedia, Soderbergh will direct the show, which will be written by Solomon.

The story follows an Investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets, connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

Soderbergh and Solomon will also serve as executive producer on the show alongside Casey Silver, who worked with them on “No Sudden Move”.

“Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate. Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve,” Soderbergh said.

Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original drama at HBO Max, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed and Casey again after the masterful crime drama, ‘No Sudden Move’. This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do.” “No Sudden Move”, which released on HBO Max in July this year, featured actors Don Cheadle and Benecio del Toro in the lead.

Soderbergh had directed the period crime thriller film from a script by Solomon.