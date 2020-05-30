HBO Max greenlights ‘Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020’ from Laura Benanti

HBO Max has roped in Tony-winning actor and singer Laura Benanti for the scripted special “Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020“.

The special is inspired by Benanti’s ‘Sunshine Songs’ initiative, in which high schoolers upload at-home performances from spring musicals that were cancelled when the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools across the country.

In a statement, the streamer said the special will explore tried-and-true themes of classic teen movies through a totally unique lens.

It will feature a diverse group of student actors playing seniors from the same high school.

“Our school shows are more than just entertainment. At the very least, they bring our communities together to revel in the talent of our young artists. At their best, they are a life changing experience that these kids will bring with them into the rest of their lives,” Benanti said.

“I am thrilled that the #SunshineSongs initiative has put the spotlight on so many incredible young performers; grateful to World of Wonder for its grand vision and to HBO MAX for providing a global platform on which America’s youth can shine,” she added.

Singer-songwriter Leland will write and produce the original songs and score.

Benanti will executive produce “Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020” along with Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell.