HBO greenlights comedy series ‘The Franchise’

August 10, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

HBO has ordered a half-hour comedy series called The Franchise. The film revolves around the behind-the-scenes of a fictional struggling superhero movie.

“The crew of an unloved franchise movie fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The Franchise shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every fuck-up has an origin story,” reads the film’s official description.

The series stars Himesh Patel, Aya Cash along with Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E Grant and Daniel Bruhl. The franchise is from Sam Mendes of Skyfall fame along with Armando Iannucci of Veep and showrunner John Brown (Success, Veep).

