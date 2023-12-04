HBO Films developing movie on George Santos: report

December 04, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

A film on recently expelled US Congressman George Santos is in development at HBO Films, Variety reported.

The film will be based on the book The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos by Mark Chiusano.

Mike Makowsky, who wrote the post-apocalyptic romance I Think We’re Alone Now and the true crime comedy-drama Bad Education, is set to script the film from Chiusano’s book, which HBO has optioned.

Frank Rich, executive producer on successful HBO shows like Veep and Succession, will exec-produce the film on Santos.

A logline quoted by Variety reads, “the story of a seemingly minor local race that wound up a battle for the soul of Long Island, and unexpectedly carved the path for the world’s most famous (and now disgraced) congressman. The Gatsby-esque journey of a man from nowhere who exploited the system, waged war on truth and swindled one of the wealthiest districts in the country to achieve his American Dream.”

George Santos, a Republican representative elected to the US Congress from New York’s 3rd congressional district in 2022, is facing allegations of fraud, money laundering, and identity theft.

On December 1, 2023, the US House of Representatives voted 311-114 to expel Santos after a critical ethics report accused him of converting campaign donations for his personal use. He was the sixth member in history to be removed from the lower chamber of the Congress.

