HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HBO Films developing movie on George Santos: report

The film on the recently ousted US Congressman will be based on the book ‘The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos’ by Mark Chiusano

December 04, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) holds a press conference to address efforts to expel him from the House of Representatives, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2023

U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) holds a press conference to address efforts to expel him from the House of Representatives, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: ELIZABETH FRANTZ

A film on recently expelled US Congressman George Santos is in development at HBO Films, Variety reported.

ALSO READ
U.S. House expels New York Representative George Santos

The film will be based on the book The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos by Mark Chiusano.

Mike Makowsky, who wrote the post-apocalyptic romance I Think We’re Alone Now and the true crime comedy-drama Bad Education, is set to script the film from Chiusano’s book, which HBO has optioned.

Frank Rich, executive producer on successful HBO shows like Veep and Succession, will exec-produce the film on Santos.

A logline quoted by Variety reads, “the story of a seemingly minor local race that wound up a battle for the soul of Long Island, and unexpectedly carved the path for the world’s most famous (and now disgraced) congressman. The Gatsby-esque journey of a man from nowhere who exploited the system, waged war on truth and swindled one of the wealthiest districts in the country to achieve his American Dream.”

ALSO READ
Darren Aronofsky to direct Elon Musk biopic

George Santos, a Republican representative elected to the US Congress from New York’s 3rd congressional district in 2022, is facing allegations of fraud, money laundering, and identity theft.

On December 1, 2023, the US House of Representatives voted 311-114 to expel Santos after a critical ethics report accused him of converting campaign donations for his personal use. He was the sixth member in history to be removed from the lower chamber of the Congress.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.