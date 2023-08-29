HBO cancels ‘The Idol’ after controversial first season

August 29, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

HBO has pulled the plug on The Idol after a controversial first season.

The glossy but much-reviled series starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as an enigmatic cult leader and nightclub owner and Lily-Rose Depp as a driven pop idol who falls under his spell won’t be returning for a second season, reports stated.

Directed by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, The Idol was marred by several controversies both during its production and post-launch, with emphatically negative reviews across the board. The series was problematized for its sexually graphic content and apparent glamorization of toxic relationships. It premiered its first two 76th Cannes Film Festival in May this year, where it received a five-minute standing ovation. It was later released on HBO.

“The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

The same report citing sources added that while there was no set plan for a multi-season narrative, “there were options to continue the show following the end of the five-episode (first) season.”

However, the show has now been axed and won’t be returning for a sophomore season.

The Idol is currently streaming in India on JioCinema.

