HBO axes 'Perry Mason' after two seasons

June 07, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

HBO will not renew the period crime drama ‘Perry Mason’ starring Matthew Rhys

PTI

Matthew Rhys in ‘Perry Mason’ | Photo Credit: HBO/YouTube

HBO has decided not to renew period crime drama series Perry Mason, headlined by Matthew Rhys, for another installment. The development comes a month-and-a-half after the second season finale premiered on the premium cable network on April 24, reported Deadline.

Executive produced by Team Downey's Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey, Perry Mason followed Rhys in the title role of the famed defence lawyer in the Emmy-nominated series. HBO said the network looks forward to collaborating with Team Downey on future projects.

"We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivalled cast and crew of Perry Mason for their reimagining of such a treasured and storied franchise.

"While we won't be moving forward with another season of the series, we are excited to continue working with the brilliant creatives at Team Downey on future projects," the broadcaster said in a statement.

Jack Amiel and Michael Begler were writers and co-showrunners on the series, which was based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner. Perry Mason remains an awards contender for HBO this year. Its first season earned four Emmy nominations, including Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Rhys, who has already won the award for The Americans.

