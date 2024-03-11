ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2024: Hayao Miyazaki wins second Oscar for ‘The Boy and The Heron’

March 11, 2024 05:44 am | Updated 05:44 am IST

The Japanese anime pulls off big upset over frontrunner ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

The Hindu Bureau

Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and Heron, wins Best Animated Feature at the Oscars | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Renowned Japanese auteur Hayao Miyazaki has once again captivated audiences and critics alike with his latest masterpiece, The Boy and The Heron, clinching his second Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles.

The film was nominated alongside the likes of the revolutionary Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Nimona, Robot Dreams and Elemental.

With this win, Miyazaki reaffirms his status as a trailblazing figure in the world of animation, cementing his legacy as one of Japan’s most influential cinematic storytellers.

Having previously claimed the Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2003 for Spirited Away and receiving two further nominations for Howl’s Moving Castle (2006) and The Wind Rises (2014), Miyazaki’s indelible mark on the industry continues to shine bright.

Drawing inspiration from Genzaburō Yoshino’s acclaimed 1937 novel, How Do You Live?, Miyazaki intricately tells a tale of enchantment and self-discovery set against the backdrop of World War II. The film follows a young boy’s poignant journey through a mystical realm in search of his mother.

Despite rumors hinting at his retirement, the 83-year-old visionary shows no signs of slowing down. While Miyazaki’s future projects remain uncertain, Ghibli’s vice-president, Junichi Nishioka, dispelled retirement speculations, affirming Miyazaki’s ongoing creative fervor with new ideas already brewing.

