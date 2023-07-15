Hayao Miyazaki’s final film to be called ‘The Boy and the Heron’, to release in North America

July 15, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

GKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of award-winning animation, announced its acquisition of North American distribution rights to The Boy and the Heron, the highly anticipated film from the legendary Academy Award-winning Hayao Miyazaki, co-founder of Japan’s celebrated animation house, Studio Ghibli. Released in Japan as Kimitachi wa Do Ikiruka (translated as How Do You Live), the film is a written and directed by Miyazaki, produced by the Oscar®-winning Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki, and features a musical score from Miyazaki’s long-time collaborator Joe Hisaishi.

The all-rights deal marks a continuation of GKIDS’ long-standing relationship with Ghibli. GKIDS will release The Boy and the Heron theatrically in North America later this year. Informally referred to in English-language press by its tentative title, How Do You Live, the official international title is unveiled as The Boy and the Heron. This is director’s final film.

The hand-drawn, animated feature – director Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years – opens exclusively in Japanese cinemas this weekend. In an unprecedented decision by Studio Ghibli, no images, trailers, synopses, advertisements, or other information about the film have been made available to the public prior to its release in theatres in Japan. In keeping with this policy, GKIDS will not release any further details or marketing materials at this time.