‘Hawkeye’ trailer: Christmas carnage with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop

14 September 2021 15:03 IST

The superhero series will start streaming November 24 on Disney+

The new trailer for Marvel Studios’ next superhero series Hawkeye has been released.

The series will start streaming November 24 on Disney+.

Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City, and former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero.

The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

The cast includes Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The series is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.