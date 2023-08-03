ADVERTISEMENT

‘Haunting of the Queen Mary’ trailer: Alice Eve takes a bone-chilling tour of a haunted ocean liner

August 03, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

Directed by Irish director Gary Shore, the film is set to release in the US on August 18

The Hindu Bureau

Alice Eve in a still from ‘Haunting of the Queen Mary’ | Photo Credit: Vertical/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming horror film Haunting of the Queen Mary was released by the makers today. Headlined by Alice Eve, the film is set to release in the US on August 18.

Directed by Irish director Gary Shore, the film has a script written by Stephen Oliver and Tom Vaughan with revisions from the director. The trailer shows Eve starring as Erin, who along with her husband Patrick (Joel Fry) and son Lukas (Lenny Rush), takes a Halloween tour into a docked ocean liner called RMS Queen Mary.

ALSO READ
Christopher Landon to direct ‘Scream 7’
ALSO READ
Tobin Bell’s horror film ‘Saw X’ official trailer out now

Soon, their experience begins to resemble that of another family that sailed the ship in 1938. Erin sees the ghosts from the past and the family is forced to witness the horrific secrets that the ship hides in its darkness.

Haunting of the Queen Mary also stars Nell Hudson and William Shockley. The film is produced by Brett Matthew Tomberlin, Thorsten Schumacher, Lars Sylvest, Nigel Sinclair, and Nicholas Ferr.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US