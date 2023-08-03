‘Haunting of the Queen Mary’ trailer: Alice Eve takes a bone-chilling tour of a haunted ocean liner

August 03, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

The trailer of the upcoming horror film Haunting of the Queen Mary was released by the makers today. Headlined by Alice Eve, the film is set to release in the US on August 18.

Directed by Irish director Gary Shore, the film has a script written by Stephen Oliver and Tom Vaughan with revisions from the director. The trailer shows Eve starring as Erin, who along with her husband Patrick (Joel Fry) and son Lukas (Lenny Rush), takes a Halloween tour into a docked ocean liner called RMS Queen Mary.

Soon, their experience begins to resemble that of another family that sailed the ship in 1938. Erin sees the ghosts from the past and the family is forced to witness the horrific secrets that the ship hides in its darkness.

Haunting of the Queen Mary also stars Nell Hudson and William Shockley. The film is produced by Brett Matthew Tomberlin, Thorsten Schumacher, Lars Sylvest, Nigel Sinclair, and Nicholas Ferr.

