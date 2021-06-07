‘Haseen Dillruba’ trailer: Taapsee Pannu trapped inside a web of lust and lies

Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film follows a woman who finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband

Netflix has released the teaser of Haseen Dillruba, featuring the likes of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane and Aditya Srivastava.

Haseen Dillruba is about a woman whose heart longs to live like words captured in a novel, but finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. Will she get lost in the chaos of her real-life novel or find her innocence?

Said director Vinil Mathew, “I have always been interested in stories that explore the various dynamics of human relationships. Haseen Dillruba is one such edgy story, written beautifully by Kanika Dhillon. It was a pleasure to collaborate with a stellar cast, Colour yellow productions and T- series. I’m really looking forward to sharing it with the world on Netflix.”

The film has story, screenplay and dialogues by Kanika Dhillon, and music by Amit Trivedi.

Haseen Dillruba was scheduled to have a theatrical release in September 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will release July 2 on Netflix.