Haryana bans Punjabi movie Shooter

Chandigarh

21 August 2021 11:45 IST

The movie has been deemed ‘uncertified’ in Haryana

The Haryana government has suspended the exhibition of Punjabi film, Shooter, with immediate effect.

Till further orders, the film shall be deemed “uncertified” in the State, according to a Haryana government statement issued on Friday.

“The violent content and depiction of dark world of crime in the movie is likely to have a harmful and negative impact on school and college going students as they are vulnerable to be affected by glorification and depiction of crime and violence,” it said.

The screening of the movie might promote gangster and gun culture and thus, will negatively influence the impressionable minds of teenagers and youth, it added.