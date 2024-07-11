ADVERTISEMENT

Harvey Weinstein faces new sexual assault allegations ahead of retrial

Updated - July 11, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Nicole Blumberg, Manhattan’s Assistant District Attorney, disclosed during a hearing on Tuesday that several women who had previously remained silent are now prepared to testify against Weinstein

ANI

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Curtis Means

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein is set to face a retrial in New York this fall following the overturning of his 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault. Prosecutors have indicated that additional alleged victims will come forward to testify against him, Variety confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Blumberg, Manhattan’s Assistant District Attorney, disclosed during a hearing on Tuesday that several women who had previously remained silent are now prepared to testify against Weinstein.

“A number of women came forward to indicate they were raped by the defendant in Manhattan,” Blumberg informed the court, describing the alleged incidents as involving “violent” and “trauma-informed” behaviour within the statute of limitations, according to reports obtained by Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

What led a New York court to overturn Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction? | Explained

The retrial stems from a decision by New York’s highest court in April, which ruled that Weinstein’s earlier conviction was flawed due to the inclusion of testimony from too many women about incidents unrelated to the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Weinstein’s defence team, led by lawyer Arthur Aidala, accused the prosecution of delaying tactics in preparing for the retrial while emphasising Weinstein’s health issues, which include fluid in his heart and lungs, spinal stenosis, macular degeneration, and severe diabetes. Weinstein, who was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, remains in custody due to a separate sexual assault conviction in Los Angeles, for which he is serving a 16-year sentence. His extradition to California has been rejected as he prepares to defend against new allegations in New York.

Arthur Aidala, left, attorney for Harvey Weinstein, arrives at Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in New York. | Photo Credit: YUKI IWAMURA

Jennifer Bonjean, Weinstein’s attorney handling his California appeal, expressed confidence despite the legal setbacks, stating, “There is a lot of light at the end of the tunnel” for her client.

Variety confirmed that the next hearing in Weinstein’s case is scheduled for July 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US