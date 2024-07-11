GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Harvey Weinstein faces new sexual assault allegations ahead of retrial

Nicole Blumberg, Manhattan’s Assistant District Attorney, disclosed during a hearing on Tuesday that several women who had previously remained silent are now prepared to testify against Weinstein

Updated - July 11, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 01:02 pm IST

ANI
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Curtis Means

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein is set to face a retrial in New York this fall following the overturning of his 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault. Prosecutors have indicated that additional alleged victims will come forward to testify against him, Variety confirmed.

Nicole Blumberg, Manhattan’s Assistant District Attorney, disclosed during a hearing on Tuesday that several women who had previously remained silent are now prepared to testify against Weinstein.

“A number of women came forward to indicate they were raped by the defendant in Manhattan,” Blumberg informed the court, describing the alleged incidents as involving “violent” and “trauma-informed” behaviour within the statute of limitations, according to reports obtained by Variety.

What led a New York court to overturn Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction? | Explained

The retrial stems from a decision by New York’s highest court in April, which ruled that Weinstein’s earlier conviction was flawed due to the inclusion of testimony from too many women about incidents unrelated to the case.

Weinstein’s defence team, led by lawyer Arthur Aidala, accused the prosecution of delaying tactics in preparing for the retrial while emphasising Weinstein’s health issues, which include fluid in his heart and lungs, spinal stenosis, macular degeneration, and severe diabetes. Weinstein, who was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, remains in custody due to a separate sexual assault conviction in Los Angeles, for which he is serving a 16-year sentence. His extradition to California has been rejected as he prepares to defend against new allegations in New York.

Arthur Aidala, left, attorney for Harvey Weinstein, arrives at Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in New York.

Arthur Aidala, left, attorney for Harvey Weinstein, arrives at Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in New York. | Photo Credit: YUKI IWAMURA

Jennifer Bonjean, Weinstein’s attorney handling his California appeal, expressed confidence despite the legal setbacks, stating, “There is a lot of light at the end of the tunnel” for her client.

Variety confirmed that the next hearing in Weinstein’s case is scheduled for July 19.

