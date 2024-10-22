GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with rare form of bone marrow cancer

The news of Weinstein's cancer diagnosis came after he underwent an emergency heart surgery last month, and tested positive for COVID and double pneumonia in July

Updated - October 22, 2024 12:16 pm IST

PTI
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein | Photo Credit: JEENAH MOON

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who became synonymous with Hollywood's 2018 #MeToo campaign, has been diagnosed with cancer. Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukaemia and is undergoing treatment while still in prison at Rikers Island in New York, reported NBC News.

Britain halts criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein

According to the Mayo Clinic, chronic myeloid leukaemia is an uncommon form of cancer of the bone marrow. The news of Weinstein's cancer diagnosis came after he underwent an emergency heart surgery last month, and tested positive for COVID and double pneumonia in July.

Weinstein is currently lodged at Rikers Island as he awaits a retrial in November after his 2020 rape conviction in New York, and 23-year sentence, was overturned in April.

Harvey Weinstein’s retrial in NYC tentatively set for November

He was also indicted on further sexual assault charges in New York last month. He has pleaded not guilty and is now charged under two indictments for three sex crimes. He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

Weinstein didn't appear in court when the details of the indictment were revealed, as he did not receive medical clearance. He, however, appeared in a wheelchair to plead "not guilty." An influential producer and a top power broker in the 1990s and 2000s Hollywood, Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by scores of women, including the likes of Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino, and Cate Blanchett.

Published - October 22, 2024 11:44 am IST

English cinema / World cinema

