ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Potter TV series set to premiere in 2026 on Max

February 24, 2024 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

David Zaslav, CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery, said that the series will span seven seasons

The Hindu Bureau

Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2’. | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter will return to small screen in 2026. The first installment of the TV series of Harry Potter is set to premiere on Max in 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced.

ALSO READ
Harry Potter series might soon become a reality at HBO Max

David Zaslav, CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery, said that the series will span seven seasons. Each of the seven books of J K Rowling’s fantasy book series will be adapted into a TV series.

“We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter,” Zaslav said. “We spent some real time with J.K. and her team. Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max.”

ALSO READ:Daily Quiz | On Harry Potter and J. K. Rowling

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

No member from the film series will feature in the TV series. The cast of the TV series has not been announced yet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US