Harry Potter TV series set to premiere in 2026 on Max

February 24, 2024

Harry Potter will return to small screen in 2026. The first installment of the TV series of Harry Potter is set to premiere on Max in 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced.

David Zaslav, CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery, said that the series will span seven seasons. Each of the seven books of J K Rowling’s fantasy book series will be adapted into a TV series.

“We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter,” Zaslav said. “We spent some real time with J.K. and her team. Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max.”

No member from the film series will feature in the TV series. The cast of the TV series has not been announced yet.

