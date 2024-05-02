‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton boards cast of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ series

May 02, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has joined the cast of Hansal Mehta's much-anticipated series Gandhi, the filmmaker announced on Thursday.

Felton, who became an international star with his performance as Drako Malfoy in eight Harry Potter movies based on author J K Rowling's best-selling book series, joined the show's cast along with seven actors -- Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon.

Actor Pratik Gandhi is essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the show, which is backed by Applause Entertainment.

The series, which will also feature Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books — “Gandhi before India” and “Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World”.

“I’m excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi’s early years in London. It’s an important aspect of history that hasn’t been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal & Pratik is an honour and pleasure,” Felton, 36, said in a statement.

Mehta, known for critically-acclaimed shows such as Scam 1992 and Scoop, said it is a privilege to work with an exceptionally talented cast.

“The casting of some exceptional international actors to our ensemble is even more exciting as we prepare to take our labour of love to audiences worldwide. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s story, particularly his more formative years spent in London and South Africa, is a story for our times, an untouched but fertile tale of a young man who goes on a voyage of self-discovery, not knowing the impact he’d have on history and on our collective consciousness. I feel truly honoured to have gotten the opportunity to bring this epic tale to life,” he added.

Gandhi is an international production and will be shot at various Indian and foreign locations. Siddhartha Basu is attached as historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant on the project.

