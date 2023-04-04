ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Potter series might soon become a reality at HBO Max

April 04, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Author J.K. Rowling will be involved in the creation of the show even though she is not going to serve as a showrunner

The Hindu Bureau

A still from one of the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to close a deal to produce a television show based on the popular Harry Potter series.

According to the news agency Bloomberg, the project will be directly based on the best-selling series and each season would draw from one of the books. Under this deal, author J.K. Rowling will be involved in the creation of the show even though she is not going to serve as a showrunner.

News about the developing deal comes ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery’s April 12 presentation for the general public and investors about the integration of HBO Max and Discovery+ and the company’s upcoming slate of content.

Warner Bros. had already adapted each book into a feature-length movie beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 and concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011. Over the years, the series had a Fantasy Beasts spin-off series and most recently gave way to Hogwarts Legacy, a video game.

Lately, J.K. Rowling has been accused of harbouring transphobic views with many of the cast members of the Harry Potter movies distancing themselves from her. The author most recently took part in a podcast series titled The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling where she shed light on the development of the books, their reception, fan culture surrounding the lore and her stand on the culture wars.

