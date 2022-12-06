'Harry & Meghan' documentary trailer delves into royal couple's marriage aftermath, release date unveiled

  1. EPaper
December 06, 2022 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

ANI
This image released by Netflix shows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a scene from the upcoming documentary ‘Harry & Meghan’ | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meg

The first trailer and release date of 'Harry & Meghan', the tell-all documentary from the royal pair, have been unveiled by Netflix and the duo is not holding back at all this time.

According to Deadline, the show will release on December 8 and is being billed as an "unprecedented and in-depth documentary series." As per the show's logline, it will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the "other side of their high-profile love story."

In the trailer, Harry talks about not wanting "history to repeat itself," while flashes of paparazzi swarm their car, before showing shots of Princess Diana dealing with the same thing. Over the course of six episodes, the secretive start of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's courtship will be explored, followed by the struggles that forced them to resign from their royal duties and move to their new home in the United States.

When the documentary debuts, the first three episodes will be available, with the remaining three set to release the following week. Previously, Harry and Meghan were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in a similar tell-all last year and Harry is soon to publish a book on the subject.Liz Garbus is the documentary's director and executive producers are Garbus, Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Angus Wall.

