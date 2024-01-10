Harrison Ford set to receive Career Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards

January 10, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Harrison Ford will receive the Career Achievement Award at the Critics Choice Awards on January 14. Ford is awaiting the release of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, in which he stars as a therapist with an unorthodox practice.

The veteran actor’s other upcoming projects are the period drama 1923, in which he stars opposite Helen Mirren, and the Marvel Studios’ superhero film Captain America: Brave New World, in which he is set to play Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

At the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads the film contenders with a record-breaking 18 nominations. In the television contenders, The Morning Show is ahead with six nominations. At last year’s Cannes Film Festival, Ford had received the honorary Palme d’Or.

